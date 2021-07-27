Gusty storms ending late this evening, more on Wednesday

Storms increased Tuesday afternoon and evening thanks to the heat high located in West Texas. This has allowed for storms to move west/southwest into East Texas from Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Combined with the hot temperatures, heavy rain & lightning the primary concerns with gusty winds are also expected. Rain will end this evening, but more storms in the forecast on Wednesday.

THIS EVENING: Spotty and very heavy storms in our area through 9 PM. Threats in the storms include gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: South, SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Patchy fog for areas receiving rain on Tuesday. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: Light & Calm.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of storms in the afternoon. Staying humid but not as hot. High: 94. Wind: SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy sky. A 20% chance of isolated storms for the afternoon. Warmer. Low: 78. High: 95. Wind: SE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: A few clouds, but more sunshine and hotter. Low: 79. High: 97. Wind: South 5 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and hotter. Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The heat high retreats to the west, allowing for increasing rain chances and not as hot. Rain chances up to 30%. Low: 77. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: SW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of rain and storms. Humid and warm. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: East 10 mph.

