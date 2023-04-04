TONIGHT: Shower and thunderstorm chances are in play, especially after midnight. All modes of severe weather will be possible, so it will be important that you have away to get those weather alerts and have them wake you up if a warning is issued for your area. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 65. Winds: SW 20-25 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with storm chances in the morning. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 70. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with additional showers and thunderstorms in the area. Some heavy rain is possible across Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 51. High: 63. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with additional rain chances (especially in Deep East Texas). Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 52. High: 61. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 53. High: 72. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending warmer. Low: 56. High: 78. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 59. High: 82. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 60. High: 84. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.