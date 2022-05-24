THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy and mainly dry up to 9 PM. The focus for the next storm threat comes in from the west. After 9 PM, storms increase. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind: SE 15 mph.

OVERNIGHT into WEDNESDAY MORNING: Storms become likely after 9 PM Tuesday and especially early Wednesday morning. A few storms could be severe with wind gusts and hail as the primary threats. Low: 63. Wind: SE to SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain continues, some heavy. Rain decreasing into the afternoon. Overall chance at 70%. New rain totals Tuesday – Wednesday could be between 1-3 inches. High: 72. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nicer. Low: 54. High: 78. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and heating up, low humidity. Low: 57. High: 87. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Hotter and increasing humidity. Mostly sunny. Low: 65. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More humid and mostly sunny. Low: 70. High: 92. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Morning clouds to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Low: 72. High: 91. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: More clouds and humid. Low: 71. High: 89. Wind: SE 10 mph.

