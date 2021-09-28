Tuesday Evening Forecast: Storms likely overnight, rain through Saturday

THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Humid. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. A few storms possible after 9 PM in west counties.

OVERNIGHT: Storms likely, especially south of I-20. Primary concerns is heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly to mostly cloudy. Rain most likely through midday, a 60% to 80% chance. For the afternoon, scattered storms are possible. Highs: lower 80s to the upper 70s. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered t-storms in the afternoon heat. Chance of rain at 40%. Humid and warmer. Low: 71. High: 88. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Widespread rain and storms likely, a 60% chance. This precipitation decreases to scattered showers by the late afternoon and evening. Low: 71. High: 80. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Heavier rainfall possible, a 60% chance. Low: 69. High: 78. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and nicer. Low: 66. High: 85. Wind: West 5 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine and a north breeze. Low: 64. High: 84. Wind: North 10 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and less humid. Low: 62. High: 83. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

