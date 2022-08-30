THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Temperatures dropping from the 80s into the 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low-70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 88. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 87. Wind: E 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 70. High: 87. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 86. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 87. Wind: E 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 88. Wind: E 5 mph.