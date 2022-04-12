THIS EVENING: Scattered strong to severe storms increasing for our area. Primary weather threat is damaging wind gusts, but a tornado is possible. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: South-SE 15-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Storms finished by 1 AM. Cloudy. A few more showers and storms may develop closer to daybreak. Lows: near 70. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More storms until a cold front arrives, chances at 60% to 70%, especially east of HWY 69. Timing as early as 6 AM and increasing after 9 AM to the east of HWY 69, ending after 3 PM in east areas. Storms have the potential to turn severe once again. High: 84. Wind: Southwest, turning NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. Low: 49. High: 78. Wind: East-SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer. Low: 56. High: 82. Wind: South 10 mph. In the late afternoon and evening, a 20% chance of rain.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and more humid. A 30% chance of rain or a few storms. Low: 67. High: 84. Wind: South 15 mph.

SUNDAY: A 20% chance of t-storms. Mostly cloudy and very warm. Cold front by evening. Low: 62. High: 78. Wind: South, turning NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Low: 59. High: 74. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds. Low: 58. High: 77. Wind: SE 10 mph.

