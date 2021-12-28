Tuesday Evening Forecast: Strong storms possible on Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower in Deep East Texas. Temperatures falling from the 70s into the 60s. Wind: SSW 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower in Deep East Texas. Lows in the low-60s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: A 40% chance of showers and storms as a cold front moves in. An isolated severe storm will be possible between 6 AM and 4 PM, with 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail as the main threats. Highs in the mid-70s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower in Deep East Texas. Lows: upper-40s north to upper-50s south. Highs: low-70s. Wind: WSW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Lows: low-60s. Highs: mid-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

NEW YEAR’S DAY (SATURDAY): A 40% chance of showers and storms as a cold front moves through. A few severe storms will be possible. Lows: mid-60s. Highs: low-70s. Wind: WSW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower. Much colder. Lows: upper-20s. Highs: low-40s. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows: mid-20s. Highs: upper-40s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Lows: low-30s. Highs: mid-50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.