TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers late. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 63. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a chance of stronger storms in the morning and early afternoon. Strong wind gusts are the primary threat. Skies will begin to clear in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 74. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cooler. Low: 43. High: 60. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 37. High: 63. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and a couple of showers in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 44. High: 56. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and chilly. Low: 42. High: 57. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 38. High: 63. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 39. High: 55. Winds: E 5-10 MPH