THIS EVENING: Breezy with clouds increasing. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Becoming cloudy by morning. Lows: middle 50s. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy to peeks of sun in the afternoon. Very windy, warm, and muggy. A 20% chance of rain during the day, increasing to 30% after 9 PM. High: 74. Wind: SE 15-20 mph, gusts 35 mph.

OVERNIGHT WEDNESDAY into THURSDAY MORNING: A 30% to 40% chance of rain and isolated storms after 12 AM. Lows: middle 50s to near 60. Wind: SE, turning SW 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning showers and storms through 12 AM. The morning timeframe features the best chance (although low) for a few strong or severe storms. Windy & turning colder in the afternoon. Highs: middle 60s to lower 70s, but then dropping into the 60s and 50s late afternoon. Wind: West, turning NW 20 mph. Gusts 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 28. High: 53. Wind: North 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and cool. Low: 30. High: 64. Wind: East 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine to start with clouds increasing for the afternoon and evening. Low: 37. High: 67. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, a 30% chance. Low: 53. High: 68. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Muggy and mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 58. High: 74. Wind: South 10 mph.

