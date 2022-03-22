THIS EVENING: Mainly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures to the 50s. Wind: West, turning NW 15-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Decreasing clouds and cooler. Lows: lower 40s and a few 30s. Wind: NW 10 mph, making it feel like the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and turning mostly sunny. High: 63. Wind: NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 40. High: 67. Wind: WNW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 41. High: 73. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 47. High: 77. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Breezy and very warm. Low: 52. High: 80. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and windy. Low: 58. High: 81. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and a 20% chance of rain. Low: 62. High: 80. Wind: South 15 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.