THIS EVENING: Light drizzle through 9 PM. Partial clearing of the clouds. Temperatures in the 40s to the 30s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Decreasing clouds, stopping near HWY 79. South of here, patchy fog and drizzle may develop. North of HWY 79, cold enough for a freeze/frost. Lows: upper 20s to lower 30s. Wind: North 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds decrease to sunshine in the afternoon. High: 61. Wind: East 5 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 38. High: 70. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cold front arrives at daybreak. Clouds increase through the day with rain likely by the afternoon and evening. Low: 40. High: 47. Rain could mix with light snow in the late afternoon and evening. Wintry weather impacts are unlikely. Precipitation chance at 40%. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Freeze likely to start the day. Decreasing clouds to sunshine. Lows: middle to upper 20s. High: 52. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

*Set your clocks ahead one hour at 2 AM Sunday.*

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny and breezy. Low: 35. High: 67. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy sky, breezy and warmer. Low: 54. High: 72. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A few clouds. A cold front moves in. Low: 44. High: 70. Wind: North 10 mph.

