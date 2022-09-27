TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool. Low: 58. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 87. Winds: E 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 55. High: 82. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 53. High: 83. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 54. High: 86. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 57. High: 88. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 60. High: 89. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 62. High: 90. Winds: E 5 MPH.