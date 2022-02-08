THIS EVENING: Few high clouds. Otherwise, a cool evening. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and cool. Lows: middle to upper 30s, but a few lower 30s where the wind is light to calm. Wind: SW 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Weak cold front turns the wind to the northwest. Staying mild. High: 66. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny sky. Warmer. Low: 42. High: 68. Wind: West 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Warmer day and still sunny. Clouds pick up late day. Low: 43. High: 70. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with a 20% chance of rain. Turning colder. Low: 45. High: 54. Wind: North 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine returns and cooler. Low: 28. High: 52. Wind: North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine and milder. Low: 33. High: 64. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 41. High: 69. Wind: South 15 mph.

