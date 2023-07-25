TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 76. Winds: S 10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 101. Winds: S 10 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.
FRIDAY: More sunshine as conditions remain hot. Low: 76. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 100. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 101. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 102. Winds: SE 10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 102. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.