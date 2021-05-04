Tuesday Evening Forecast: Sunshine & dry conditions for several days

THIS EVENING: Decreasing clouds and a cool evening. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: North 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and cool. Patchy fog in southern areas. Lows: upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and a nice afternoon. High: 78. Wind: NE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: A few clouds with a reinforcing cold front. We should stay dry. Low: 56. High: 80. Wind: North 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and nice. Low: 54. High: 82. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. More humid and windy. A 20% chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. Low: 63. High: 85. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY, MOTHER’S DAY: Storm chances increasing during the afternoon and evening. A risk of severe storms possible. Low: 71. High: 88. Wind: SW 15 mph.

MONDAY: More showers and storms possible, some of which could be severe and heavy. A 40% chance. Low: 72. High: 86. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: More storms and very humid. Rain chances at 40%. Low: 70. High: 85. Wind: South 15 mph.