Tuesday Evening Forecast: Sunshine & dry conditions for several days

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THIS EVENING: Decreasing clouds and a cool evening. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: North 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and cool. Patchy fog in southern areas. Lows: upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and a nice afternoon. High: 78. Wind: NE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: A few clouds with a reinforcing cold front. We should stay dry. Low: 56. High: 80. Wind: North 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and nice. Low: 54. High: 82. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. More humid and windy. A 20% chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. Low: 63. High: 85. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY, MOTHER’S DAY: Storm chances increasing during the afternoon and evening. A risk of severe storms possible. Low: 71. High: 88. Wind: SW 15 mph.

MONDAY: More showers and storms possible, some of which could be severe and heavy. A 40% chance. Low: 72. High: 86. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: More storms and very humid. Rain chances at 40%. Low: 70. High: 85. Wind: South 15 mph.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51