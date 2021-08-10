Tuesday Evening Forecast: Temperatures increase through late week

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear and warm. Temperatures to the 80s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds moving in by morning. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: South, SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Brief AM clouds, and partly to mostly sunny by the afternoon. High: 97. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lighter wind and a few temperatures in the upper 90s. Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, staying hot and muggy. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds with a 20% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon and evening. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: East 5 mph.

SUNDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: NE 5 mph.

MONDAY: More storms possible, a 30% chance. Low: 73. High: 93. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy. Low: 75. High: 93. Wind: SE 5 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.