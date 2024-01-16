TONIGHT: Another bitterly cold night expected. Low: 12. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. Most will warm above freezing by noon. High: 45. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Low: 33. High: 56. Winds: W 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and much colder as another arctic front moves through. Low: 28. High: 41. Winds: N 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Low: 19. High: 42. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and remaining chilly. Low: 24. High: 43. Winds: E 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers around. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 37. High: 55. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers around. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 50. High: 62. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.