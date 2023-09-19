TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms to the north of Interstate 20. Some storms could be on the strong side. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two in the morning. Conditions will remain hot in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 92. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of thunderstorms (best chance is Tyler/Longview & north). Otherwise, partly cloudy and very warm. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 94. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 91. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 93. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms late in the day Sunday. Decent rain chances will persist into Sunday night. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 73. High: 88. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Turning partly cloudy with a chance of morning showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 69. High: 87. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 68. High: 88. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.