TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 80. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 101. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 100. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 79. High: 99. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 78. High: 93. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 95. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two to the south. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.