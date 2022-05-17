THIS EVENING: Hazy sky and a mainly clear sky. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Passing clouds moving in by morning. Humid. Low: 72. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds to partly & mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy & hot. High: 94. Wind: SW 15 mph.

Records for Wednesday, May 18:

Tyler: 94, 1901

Longview: 95, 1927

Lufkin: 97, 1933

THURSDAY: Staying hot and breezy. More clouds and humid. Low: 73. High: 94. Wind: South 15 mph.

Records for Thursday, May 19:

Tyler: 94, 2020

Longview: 99, 1937

Lufkin: 96, 1933

FRIDAY: A 30% chance of storms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe. More clouds and humid. Low: 74. High: 93. Wind: South 15 mph.

SATURDAY: A 30% to 40% chance of rain and storms with the cold front moving in. Low: 72. Highs: middle 80s to near 90. Wind: SW, turning NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Less humid and cooler. Mostly to partly cloudy. Low: 63. High: 78. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and not as humid. Low: 60. High: 82. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: More clouds and humid. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 66. High: 86. Wind: South 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.