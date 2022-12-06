TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple showers up to the north. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 67. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances (especially north). Very warm temperatures will persist through the afternoon with a few cloud breaks. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 79. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms in our area that will remain non-severe. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 66. High: 77. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with slightly cooler temperatures. Low: 62. High: 71. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 60. High: 68. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 59. High: 67. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 62. High: 71. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 70. Winds: NW 15 MPH.