Tuesday Evening Forecast: Very humid & low rain chances Wednesday, storms likely Thursday

THIS EVENING: Mainly cloudy with a few showers. An isolated storm possible, chances overall at 40% and best west of HWY 69 and north of HWY 84. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly cloudy. A 40% chance of rain, mainly west of HWY 69. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers and storms possible, mostly west of HWY 259. In the afternoon, mostly to partly cloudy. Very humid. Highs: middle 80s to near 90. Wind: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain and storms likely, chances at 60%. Low: 72. High: 79. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. A 20% chance of rain. Cold front by midday Friday through the afternoon. Low: 71. Highs: north of HWY 80: upper 70s to lower 80s, south of HWY 80 to HWY 84: lower to middle 80s, south of HWY 84: middle to upper 80s. Wind: SW, becoming Northwest 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and much cooler. Low: 53. High: 76. Wind: North 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine continues with a colder morning. Low: 48. High: 78. Wind: East 5 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine and slightly warmer in the afternoon. Low: 49. High: 80. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 54. High: 80. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.