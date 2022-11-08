TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and very muggy. Low: 68. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies, warm, and muggy. High: 82. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 64. High: 81. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Much cooler temperatures are expected in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 58. High: 62. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 41. High: 56. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 36. High: 55. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 38. High: 57. Winds: E 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 39. High: 55. Winds: NE 10 MPH.