Tuesday Evening Forecast: Warm afternoons continue, hotter by the weekend

THIS EVENING: Clear and mild. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear & cool. Lows: middle to upper 50s. Wind: Light to Calm.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine to a few clouds in the afternoon. Very warm. Highs: middle 80s. Wind: East 5 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and trending warmer. Low: 60. High: 88. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine and hot. Low: 64. High: 91. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, increasing humidity. Low: 65. High: 92. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Very muggy. Increasing clouds with a 20% chance of t-storms before 8 PM. Low: 69. High: 90. Wind: South 15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT into MONDAY MORNING: A 30% chance of t-storms. The primary threats are lightning and gusty winds. Lows by Monday morning: middle 60s. Wind: South to North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clearing clouds. Early AM rain chance at 20%. Near seasonal temperatures. Highs: middle 80s. Wind: North 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny. South breeze returns and much warmer. Low: 62. High: 91. Wind: South 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.