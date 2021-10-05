Tuesday Evening Forecast: Warm afternoons continue, hotter by the weekend

THIS EVENING: Clear and mild. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear & cool. Lows: middle to upper 50s. Wind: Light to Calm.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine to a few clouds in the afternoon. Very warm. Highs: middle 80s. Wind: East 5 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and trending warmer. Low: 60. High: 88. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine and hot. Low: 64. High: 91. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, increasing humidity. Low: 65. High: 92. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Very muggy. Increasing clouds with a 20% chance of t-storms before 8 PM. Low: 69. High: 90. Wind: South 15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT into MONDAY MORNING: A 30% chance of t-storms. The primary threats are lightning and gusty winds. Lows by Monday morning: middle 60s. Wind: South to North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clearing clouds. Early AM rain chance at 20%. Near seasonal temperatures. Highs: middle 80s. Wind: North 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny. South breeze returns and much warmer. Low: 62. High: 91. Wind: South 10 mph.

