TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, muggy, and breezy for the overnight hours. Low: 61. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies, very warm, and breezy. We’ll see an isolated storm chance late tomorrow night with the front moving through. High: 78. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine and cooler for the afternoon. Low: 48. High: 60. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 36. High: 58. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 34. High: 63. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon and warmer. Low: 45. High: 68. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Temperatures will return to the 70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 61. High: 72. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 53. High: 73. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.