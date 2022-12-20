TONIGHT: A few passing clouds and chilly. Low: 35. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and slightly warmer in the afternoon. High: 53. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with the cold front arriving in the early afternoon. Temperatures will plummet and wind speeds will increase. There’s a slim chance of snow flurries to the north but no accumulation is expected. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 42. High: 50. Winds: W 25 MPH.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will struggle to warm up from a bitterly cold start. Temps will fail to get above freezing. Otherwise, mostly sunny. Low: 11. High: 25. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer. Low: 18. High: 34. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Mostly sunny skies and trending warmer for Christmas Day. Low: 21. High: 42. Winds: W 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 28. High: 49. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 30. High: 48. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.