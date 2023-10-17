TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 49. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High: 80. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 61. High: 82. Winds: Wes 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and fairly warm. Low: 57. High: 84. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 57. High: 86. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 61. High: 85. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 63. High: 84. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple showers in the area. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 64. High: 83. Winds: SE 15 MPH.