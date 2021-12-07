Tuesday Evening Forecast: Warming trend on the way this week

THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy and cool. Temperatures falling from the 50s into the 40s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and not as cold. Lows in the mid-40s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: A mix of clouds and sun with highs in the low-70s. Wind: S 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, with more clouds and a 20% of showers in Deep East Texas. Low: 58. High: 78. Wind: S 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms, increasing to a 40% chance overnight. Low: 68. High: 80. Wind: SW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in the morning. Low: 52. High: 58. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny and cold. Low: 32. High: 59. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 36. High: 63. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 48. High: 70. Wind: SE 10 mph.