TONIGHT: Rain will increase from west to east before exiting into Louisiana around daybreak. Rainfall totals should remain under a 050″ for most of East Texas. Chance of rain: 90%. Low: 40. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: After a couple of morning showers, rain will move out and we’ll start to see a few breaks in the clouds by mid-afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool through the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 53. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: A light freeze is likely in the morning. Mostly sunny skies for most of the day. An isolated shower is possible Thursday night. Low: 32. High: 58. Winds: E 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, rainy, and chilly. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 40. High: 48. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 39. High: 54. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 34. High: 61. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe (Especially over Deep East Texas). Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 46. High: 63. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

TUESDAY: Rain ending in the morning followed by chilly temperatures in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 38. High: 50. Winds: NW 20 MPH.