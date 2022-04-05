THIS EVENING: Mainly clear and humid. Breezy. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Breezy with increasing clouds. A sprinkle possible in east areas ahead of a cold front. Lows: upper 50s to middle 60s. Wind: SW, turning North 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Brief AM shower, but clouds clear after 9 AM. Windy & cooler. Mostly sunny. High: 73. Wind: NW 15-20 mph, gusts near 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies and cooler. Even stronger winds with a high fire dangerm Low: 45. High: 68. Wind: NW 20 mph, gusts 35 mph.

FRIDAY: A cold morning, some lows in the 30s. Sunny & pleasant. Low: 40. High: 69. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and turning warmer. Low: 42. High: 75. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy sky and breezy. A 20% chance of rain late day. Low: 53. High: 81. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms. There could be some severe weather. Mostly cloudy & humid. Low: 65. High: 80. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A 40% chance of rain and storms, these possibly severe. Very warm. Low: 68. High: 81. Wind: South 15 mph.

