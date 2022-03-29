THIS EVENING: Cloudy and windy. Temperatures in the 70s. A few sprinkles or light showers are possible. Wind: South 20-25 mph, gusts to 25-35 mph.

OVERNIGHT: We will be tracking storms crossing I-35 and heading toward East Texas. These are increasing after 4 AM first in our west areas. Some could turn severe as they move into our area: wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are the primary threats. Morning temperatures in the 70s to the 60s. Wind: South 20-30 mph, gusts to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Storms through 12 PM, moving east with time. A few could be severe with wind gusts and isolated tornadoes the main concerns. In the afternoon, decreasing clouds and not as warm. Feeling cool in the afternoon. High: 74. Wind: SW, turning NW 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 45. High: 68. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sun at times, then clouds increase by afternoon and evening. Low: 45. High: 74. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds increase with a cold front moving in. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 55. High: 76. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds and warmer. Low: 49. High: 78. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. A 20% chance of rain and storms in the evening and overnight. Breezy and much warmer. Low: 56. High: 81. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Storms through the late morning, chances at 30%. Then, mostly cloudy and windy. Low: 65. High: 77. Wind: WSW 15 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.