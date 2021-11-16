Tuesday Evening Forecast: Windy & warm Wednesday, colder by Thursday

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear and breezy. Temperatures to the lower 70s and 60s. Wind: South 10-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds along with some brief fog in southern areas. Lows: middle to lower 60s. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds to a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon. Warm and windy. High: 82. Wind: SW 20 mph, gusts 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY EVENING into THURSDAY MORNING: A 20% to 30% chance of rain with a cold front. We do not expect much rain, but behind the front temperatures fall. Morning lows by Thursday from the 40s north to lower 50s south. Wind: Southwest, turning North 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Early AM rain ending after 5 AM. Clearing clouds by mid-morning, breezy, and cooler. Highs: lower to middle 60s. Wind: NE 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Patchy frost to begin the day. Mostly sunny and milder. Low: 36. High: 64. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 45. High: 72. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and warm. Low: 59. High: 74. A cold front arrives in the evening and night hours. A 20% chance of rain. Wind: SW 10 mph, turning North 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Cooler with decreasing clouds. Low: 54. High: 67. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 45. High: 71. Wind: South 10 mph.

