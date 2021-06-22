Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny with less humidity

Today: Gradual clearing of clouds during Tuesday. Starting off in the upper 60’s with some sunshine towards lunch. Afternoon high’s in the upper 80’s. Light rain south mainly during the morning hours.

Tonight: Temperatures staying around 70 throughout the night with a few spots in the upper 60’s. Mostly clear with less muggy conditions overnight.

Wednesday: Warmer in the low 90’s with muggy conditions returning. Sunny afternoon for Wednesday with a few clouds during the day. Winds shifting back south early on bringing muggy conditions back.

Thursday: Afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 90’s. Heat index values back towards the triple digits. Mainly sunny with a few clouds around but overall dry.

Friday: Hot and sunny again for Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid 90’s. Heat index values around 100 again. Isolated Storm chances possible going into another hot weekend.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and muggy. Afternoon high temperatures in the mid 90’s. An isolated chance for a pop up storm possible.

Sunday: Hot and sunny with scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Temperatures in the low 90’s. Muggy conditions will force the afternoon heat index to reach the triple digits again.