Tuesday Forecast: Showers & storms early Tuesday

Showers and storms beginning to enter the western counties. Some heavy rain possible this morning into lunch. Most of the heavy storms should be to the east by the evening commute.

Today: A muggy start with a few showers and storms going into the middle of the day. Some heavy rain in a few storms. High temperatures in the upper 80’s. Chance for storms 40%-60%. Winds south 10 mph.

Tonight: Warm and muggy tonight with temperatures in the mid 70’s. Partly cloudy with a south wind 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with afternoon high’s around 90. An isolated chance for a late shower or storm. A 20% chance during the afternoon. Winds south 5-10 mph.

Thursday: More sunshine with temperatures around 90 with a few places in the low 90’s. With the continued humidity, the heat index could reach temperatures in the mid 90’s so the middle and end of the week will begin to heat up.

Friday: Mostly sunny to start the weekend. Afternoon high temperatures in the low 90’s for some. Another hot afternoon with the heat index in the low to mid 90’s. Winds staying out of the south.