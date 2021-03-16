Tuesday Forecast: Warm With Some Sun, Storms on the Way

Today: Mild start in the 60’s for Tuesday morning. Afternoon clouds will break for us to see some sunshine. Tuesday high’s in the low 80’s. An isolated chance for a shower and a storm this evening into the night. A storm could become severe tonight with damaging winds, hail and possibly an isolated spin up of a tornado. Chance for rain and storms 30% later today.

Tonight: A few isolated storms before a line of showers moves through early Wednesday morning. Muggy to start with temperatures in the mid 60’s. As the line of showers moves east the line will intensify as we get into lunch. A few of these storms could become severe as we get into the early afternoon. A slight chance for severe weather with hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado. High’s will be in the low 70’s. Chance for showers 70%. Southwest winds shifting northwest as the front passes through.







Thursday: Lows in the low 40’s for the beginning of Thursday. Lots of sunshine and cooler temperatures in the low 60’s for Thursday. Northerly breeze will keep us clear and cool.

Friday: Lows near 40 to start Friday morning. High’s near the mid 60’s with more sunny conditions. Northwesterly winds shifting northeast during the day keeping us clear and still slightly cooler.

Saturday: Our winds will shift to the east which will begin our slight warmup for the weekend. High’s will be in the low 70’s with lots of sunshine. Dry to start the weekend with a few clouds going into Saturday night.

Sunday: Sunny with a few clouds and high’s in the mid 70’s. Clouds will begin to increase into Sunday night with lows climbing into the 50’s.