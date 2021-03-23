Tuesday Midday Forecast: Sunny & Warm Afternoon

This Afternoon: Sunny with temperatures climbing into the upper 70’s this afternoon. During the evening we will stay clear with a warm night. Winds out of the west-southwest 10 MPH.

Tonight: Warm night low’s in the upper 50’s. Clear to start with clouds returning early morning. Winds shifting to the south.

Wednesday: A few clouds and warmer around 80 in the afternoon. Isolated storms possible at the end of the day into the night. A few round of showers and storms possible going into Thursday morning. Southeast wind around 10-15 MPH. Chance for storms 40%. A strong storm possible with these isolated storms late. Isolated damaging winds and hail will be the primary threat.

Thursday: Isolated showers and storms for the morning. Afternoon high’s in the mid to upper 60’s. A line of showers and storms develops around the lunch hour which moves east during the afternoon. A few storms could be severe with that line as it moves east Thursday. Damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado are all possible Thursday afternoon. Chance for showers and storms 60%. Clearing late getting into Thursday night. Winds shifting south to northwest.

Friday: Morning lows around 50 with a few clouds. Clouds clear out and sunshine returns for Friday. High’s in the low 70’s during the afternoon. Winds shift back south into the day.

Saturday: Low’s in the mid 50’s for the morning. High’s close to 80 for Saturday afternoon. Mostly sunny with a southerly wind.

Sunday: Morning lows in the mid 50’s. Afternoon highs in the mid 70’s. Sunny with a few clouds. Winds out of the west.