TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies for the majority of the day. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to fire to our west after 5 PM. Severe weather will be possible with any of these storms with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 85. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms prior to midnight. We should have a break after midnight. Conditions will remain warm, humid, and breezy. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 69. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe especially if they hang out until the early afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 84. Winds: W 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler temperatures. Low: 50. High: 76. Winds: E 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of showers in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 55. High: 82. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and trending slightly warmer. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 67. High: 83. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 82. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler temperatures. Low: 59. High: 76. Winds: N 10 MPH.