TODAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper-60s. Wind: N 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Lows in the upper-40s north to low-50s south.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the low-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 54. High: 76. Wind: SE 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. A few strong to severe storms will be possible. Low: 69. High: 82. Wind: S 20-25 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 55. High: 74. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 54. High: 81. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 60. High: 85. Wind: S 15-20 mph.