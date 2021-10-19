Tuesday Morning Forecast: A warming trend continues

TODAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog possible after 4 a.m. Lows in the low-60s. Wind: S 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Patchy fog possible through 9 in the morning, with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Humidity increases with highs in the mid-80s. Wind: S 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers, mainly north of I-20. Lows in the mid-60s and highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: N 5 mph.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with lows in the low-60s and highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with lows in the low-60s and highs in the upper-80s. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers possible. Lows in the mid-60s and highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: S 10-15.

MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with lows in the upper-60s and highs in the upper-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.