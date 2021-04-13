Tuesday Morning Forecast: Active and cooler week continues

TODAY: A few morning showers and thunderstorms will be worth watching but the better chances of rain will come late in the evening. Regardless, clouds and rain will keep our temperatures cooler than yesterday. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 78. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected. Some of these storms could be strong to low end severe with quarter size hail and strong winds. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 58. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Rain and storms will come to an end early in the day. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 68. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 53. High: 70. Winds: E 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: A good chance of rain throughout the day. Rainfall is likely to be widespread. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 55. High: 63. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Rain will move out leaving mostly cloudy skies behind. A few lingering showers and drizzle will be a possibility. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 50. High: 59. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and warmer. Low: 44. High: 66. Winds: N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Low: 45. High: 70. Winds: N 10 MPH.