Tuesday Morning Forecast: Active streak of weather begins today

TODAY: A good dose of rain will slowly move its way to the south throughout the day. Most locations will pick up less than a half-inch. Smaller rain chances for Deep East Texas. Cloudy skies will keep temperatures cooler this afternoon along with contributing cold front. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 57. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Drizzle possible before midnight. Otherwise, cloudy and colder. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 48. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Cloudy with a spotty shower or two late. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 59. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Morning showers are a possibility but most of Thursday will not be a washout. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 59. High: 67. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Another area of rain will move through in the morning. Some rain could be heavy with thunder. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 50. High: 61. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 43. High: 58. Winds: E 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: A few showers around late in the day and rather mild. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 53. High: 66. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: More rain and still warm. Chance of showers: 40%. Low: 64. High: 67. Winds: SW 10 MPH.