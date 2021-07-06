Tuesday Morning Forecast: Active weather continues with the threat of afternoon showers and thunderstorms

TODAY: Partly cloudy in the morning with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 92. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Isolated storms early that will come to an end by midnight (probably closer to 9 or 10 PM). Otherwise warm and humid with a few passing clouds overhead. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: A mixture of sun and clouds in the morning with rain chances increasing as it gets warmer. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 74. High: 90. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected as temperatures warm into the lower 90s. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 91. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 88. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.