TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs around 105, with the afternoon heat index between 105 and 110. Wind: E 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the lower-100s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with 10% chance of showers and storms, increasing to a 30% chance in Deep East Texas. Low: 74. High: 99. Wind: E 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 74. High: 99. Wind: E 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 73. High: 100. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 74. High: 101. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 76. High: 100. Wind: S 10 mph.