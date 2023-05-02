TODAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with less clouds by daybreak. Lows in the upper-50s to low-60s. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms late. Low: 59. High: 85. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 87. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 88. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 87. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 88. Wind: S 10-15 mph.