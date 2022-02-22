TODAY: A cold front will move through the area which will drop temperatures quickly through the afternoon. To the SE we will see warm and humid conditions followed by falling temperatures and gusty winds. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 77. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and colder. Low: 44. Winds: N 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: A chance of rain with the wintry precipitation pointing off to the West. A few on and off showers are expected. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 44. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: A few showers with temperatures trending potentially colder. Again, this will mostly be a cold rain for East Texas. Sleet/Freezing rain remains West. However, another rush of colder air will move in for Thursday night so we may see a brief transition over to a wintry mix Thursday night before precipitation comes to an end.

FRIDAY: Overcast with a couple of showers around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 28. High: 46. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 38. High: 44. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures. Low: 34. High: 54. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 30. High: 55. Winds: NE 5 MPH.