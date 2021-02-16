Tuesday Morning Forecast: Brutally cold start this morning, another winter storm on the way tonight

TODAY: Increasing cloud cover throughout the day out ahead of our next storm system. We’ll still be remaining cold in the afternoon. High: 24. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold weather is expected prior to midnight. After midnight we’ll begin to see that wintry mix with primarily snow/sleet which will slowly transition over to sleet and freezing rain by daybreak Wednesday. Chance of a wintry mix: 80%. Low: 22. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A wintry mix of primarily freezing rain and sleet to the south of I-20 (freezing rain for Deep East Texas) Precipitation should begin to taper off by the evening. Travel will become more hazardous with this storm. Chance of precipitation: 90%. High: 28. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Overcast skies with a few flurries in the morning. Warmer temperatures expected by the afternoon as we climb back into the upper 20s. Chance of snow: 20%. Low: 9. High: 34. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a cold start but much better finish. Low: 9. High: 34. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 28. High: 43. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 40. High: 54. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. Low: 38. High: 60. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.