TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-50s. A few highs in the low-60s in Deep East Texas. Wind: S 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-30s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper-50s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. Low: 30. High: 49. Wind: NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 29. High: 54. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 29. High: 61. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 35. High: 65. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 34. High: 55. Wind: N 10 mph.