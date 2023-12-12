TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy area-wide. Lows in the low-40s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low-60s. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 45. High: 64. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain, heavy at times. Low: 48. High: 53. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain, especially early. Low: 47. High: 52. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 40. High: 58. Wind: N 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 37. High: 60. Wind: N 5-10 mph.