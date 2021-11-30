Tuesday Morning Forecast: Clouds increase this afternoon, but we stay warm

TODAY: Patchy fog in Deep East Texas through 9 a.m. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloud cover in the afternoon. Highs in the low-70s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with patchy fog possible in Deep East Texas after midnight. Lows in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: S, SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Patchy fog possible in Deep East Texas through 9 a.m. A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-70s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 54. High: 76. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Low: 57. High: 75. Wind: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low: 60. High: 72. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 54. High: 68.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Cooler. Low: 44. High: 64. Wind: NE 10 mph.