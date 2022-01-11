Tuesday Morning Forecast: Clouds increase this afternoon, some drizzle possible

TODAY: Skies will become cloudy in the afternoon with some light rain or drizzle possible. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 41. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with some drizzle early and not quite as cold. Low: 41. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds throughout the day and mostly sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures will trend a bit warmer once we make it to the PM hours. High: 62. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 40. High: 68. Winds: W 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low: 44. High: 70. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 51. High: 55. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 35. High: 57. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. low: 38. High: 56. Winds: NW 15 MPH.